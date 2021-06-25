Wanderlust and nostalgia abound in Lanvin’s Spring 2022 collection

Creative director Bruno Sialelli explores the idea of travel through creations inspired by the ’90s

For many fashion enthusiasts who grew up in the glory days of MTV in the ’90s, Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 2021 show – which reimagined Gwen Stefani’s Rich Girl – was definitely unforgettable. For the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, Bruno Sialelli once again dug into our collective appreciation for that particular decade and added a sprinkling of wanderlust to the tune All Saints’ Pure Shores.

The collection was beautifully showcased in a video that delves into memories of the ’90s – arguably a formative period of modern fashion – as well as into the archives of Lanvin. There are clear nods to the glamor of travel in the past, which was quite appropriate as this was also the age of the jet-setter, when travel was an extravagance and each journey was an occasion to be indulged in.

Sialelli then delves even further into the past. Lanvin’s JL monogram from the ’70s is redrawn and updated into the JL 3-D, then incorporated into accessories and luggage pieces as either print or jacquard. There are many other nods to Lanvin’s heritage and history, from the works of Antonio Castilo to Lanving’s signature hues of the ’20s echoed in pastel shades that appear sun-bleached or lightened by water.

Compared to Sialelli’s previous works for Lanvin, his Spring 2022 collection feels decidedly more confident. There’s crisp tailoring as well as casual pieces; there’s readily-wearable designs fit for everyone as well as edgier outfits for the more adventurous among us. In short, Bruno Sialelli has once again created a collection that will redefine what it means to be a Lanvin fan.