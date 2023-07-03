Dior’s Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Haute Couture show is set to stream live from Paris on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 3PM Paris time or 8PM Jakarta time
Watch the Dior Haute Couture AW23 show live on Monday, July 3, 8PM WIB
Style
By Prestige Editorial
03 Jul 2023
Desert Charm: Fashion essentials in sandy tones
Style
By Editorial
30 Jun 2023
New, must-try culinary destinations across Jakarta
Wine & Dine
By Prestige Editorial
29 Jun 2023
