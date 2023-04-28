facebook

Watch the Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2023 show live from Seoul

By Joezer Mandagi
28 Apr 2023
Watch the Louis Vuitton Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show live from Seoul
Watch the Louis Vuitton Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show live from Seoul

The Pre-Fall 2023 Women's Collection Show for Louis Vuitton, featuring the works of Nicolas Ghesquière, will be broadcast live from the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday, April 29, at 6PM WIB/8PM KST

 

To learn more about the show and the featured collection, click here.

Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière Pre-Fall 2023 Women's Collection

Watch the Louis Vuitton Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show live from Seoul

Joezer Mandagi

