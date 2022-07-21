When Three Worlds Becomes One: Aje Presents Its Pre-Autumn 2022 Collection “Biophilia”

Since its inception in 2008, Australian fashion house Aje has strived to define style and promote raw beauty through excellent savoir-faire and design quality.

Its pre-autumn 2022 collection, dubbed “Biophilia,” demonstrates a wonderful dialogue between architecture, fashion, and nature. It is informed by abstract silhouettes and the vivid colours of the stained-glass windows adorning the magnificent Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. A nature-inspired palette further defines the collection. There are shades of green reminiscent of lush verdure and exotic flora, along with vibrant blue that represents water. “Biophilia” comprises 112 pieces in total, ranging from puff-sleeved mini dresses and pleated midi skirts to hardware shirts. Also in the collection is a medley of tapered trousers, mini dress, shirt, leather mini skirt, and belted jacket, all clad in a serpentine pattern. Discover Aje at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.