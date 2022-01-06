Yara Shahidi joins Dior as its global brand ambassador

Dior is all set to steal the show in 2022 with a dash of ‘sisterhood’. The French fashion house has named actress, model and activist Yara Shahidi as its global ambassador for beauty and fashion with its Dior Forever Sisterhood beauty campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new campaign

Yara Shahidi in Dior ‘Forever Sisterhood’ campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)



Dior Beauty announced the news in an Instagram post, saying: “A NEW GENERATION FOREVER IS COMING…Dior Global Brand Ambassador @YaraShahidi, award-winning actress, producer, and inspiring change agent, is now part of the Forever sisterhood movement as a new face alongside @NataliePortman.” Shahidi too shared the development with her followers on Instagram.

Shahidi will join many other eminent Dior ambassadors, including Natalie Portman, Cara Delevingne, Golshifteh Farahani and Li Bingbing, for the campaign.

This isn’t her first collaboration with Dior

Even though the Dior Forever Sisterhood campaign will be the star’s first-ever with the brand as global ambassador, this isn’t the first time she has collaborated with Dior.

In 2021, she was brought onboard for the Dior Stands with Women — a special campaign created by Charlize Theron, comprising series and videos, to mark International Women’s Day.

Natalie Portman, Li Bingbing, Dilone, Kim Yuna, India Mahdavi and Leila Slimani were also part of this campaign.

Shahidi wearing Dior at various events

Image credit: @yarashahidi/Instagram

In the past, Shahidi has never failed to stun us whenever she has adorned a Dior gown at events. At the 2021 Met Gala, she painted a pretty picture in a heavily beaded tan Dior gown, complete with a trained veil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)



At the 2021 Emmy Awards, she looked nothing less than a goddess in an electric green off-the-shoulder gown by Dior. The actress has never failed to make a statement with her looks and continues to do with her sartorial choices.

(Main and Feature image: @yarashahidi/Instagram)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia