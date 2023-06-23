Yogie Pratama turns night into glam with his Minuit collection

The beauty of an evening inspired Yogie Pratama’s new couture collection, which was presented with an element of surprise and exquisite savoir-faire

Twilight promises some of the most fantastic views, particularly when there is still an orange shade that peeking across the horizon. This peaceful scenery was what inspired Yogie Pratama’s new collection called Minuit, which he recently unveiled at The Langham Jakarta.

This show also marks Yogie Pratama’s first solo presentation since he began his journey in fashion over a decade ago. Quite appropriately, Yogie Pratama prepared a surprise for his audience: From the magnificent setup that reminded guests of the Egyptian desert to the collection itself. The runway’s background also displayed a transitioning sky that slowly shifted to dark, in line with the concept behind the collection.

On this occasion, Yogie Pratama showcased 37 looks – six of them were from the bridal collections – that showcased his eloquence in constructing architectural designs. Before designing Minuit, he dreamt about a Coquette woman renowned for her great appearance; thus, every look accentuated sculptural cuts as if shadowing the woman’s figure into the gown shape.

Of particular note, Yogie Pratama created meticulous details such as pleats, beads, fringe and embellishments–- all crafted by hand – to decorate his gowns. Those details then merged elegantly with the tones and cuts. Yogie Pratama even cultivated the pleats and turned them into the shape of a rose’s petals, once again highlighting his exceptional savoir-faire.

Adding one more highlight to the show is the healing sound from the gowns, which Yogie Pratama favoured as his way to activate the senses during the show. Whether the sounds of gowns’ hems touching the floor or the clashing beads as models walked, all became part of the aesthetic elements adding to the magic of the show.