Youth Lies Within Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Combining Italian sartorial savoir-faire with the spirit of the younger generation, luxury maison Valentino launched its pre-fall 2022 collection titled “Portrait of a Generation.”

Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the collection depicts a unique aesthetic that reflects younger consumers’ attitudes while preserving the house’s high-style essentials. Youthful energy is also reflected through a wide range of colours and patterns. The pieces in the collection, even though not necessarily different from the clothing items of the last decade, have been adapted to a modern day’s lifestyle, as stated by Piccioli. Among the pieces highlighted in the line are a black cocktail dress and an ensemble of matching long coat, trousers, and sports bra in a zebra pattern. Also featured in the collection are casual pieces such as a varsity jacket and a pinstripe crop-top.

Learn more about the Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection campaign through the video below: