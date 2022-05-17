Meet the 232: Zegna Unveils a New Campaign Celebrating Visionaries

Inspired by a road built by Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1930s, the Zegna 232 brand values campaign introduces a family of visionaries united by Zegna’s philosophy.

Back in the 1930s, Ermenegildo Zegna created a 44.5 kilometre stretch of road, connecting Oasi Zegna. Dubbed the 232, the road today serves as inspiration for Zegna’s latest campaign — the new ZEGNA 232 brand values campaign. Featuring a family of visionaries, the campaign reflects Zegna’s progressive hopes for what lies ahead.

Featured in the campaign are an eclectic mix of talents and creatives, ranging from musician Marracash, to actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, and movement director Yagamoto. Representing a generation of individuals who are daring enough to lead change, challenge the conventional, and boldly carve out new paths into the future, ZEGNA 232 is a manifestation of the brands’ longstanding values and philosophy.

The 232 are presented through candid film moments, capturing their personal stories and perspectives in order to reflect each individuals’ unique personas and style. Dressed in Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori’s reimagined wardrobe, the iconic visionaries are complemented by a new ZEGNA 232 brand mark. The graphic icon represents the road, showing a symbol that points the way forwards.

To find out more about Zegna’s 232 campaign, visit zegna.com.

Images courtesy of Zegna.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Thailand