12 of Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet moments

By Anushka Narula
19 Jan 2022
12 of Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet moments
view view gallery
view view gallery
view view gallery
view view gallery
view view gallery
view view gallery
Style
12 of Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet moments

Zendaya slays it every time.

She certainly knows how to make a red carpet entrance, working closely with celebrity stylist Law Roach to perfect her outfits. She has served some of the outstanding red-carpet looks in recent years without ever resorting to fads or extravagant fashions. She doesn’t have a distinct aesthetic either, although she experiments with various high-end designers, colour palettes and shapes.

Scroll through the gallery as we take a look back at Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet ensembles.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images and Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India 

Zendaya Rep carpet looks Zendaya's fashion moments

Anushka Narula
Fashion

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.