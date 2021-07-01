Zendaya Shows Something Extraordinary on Valentino’s New Campaign “Roman Palazzo”

As the protagonist, Zendaya is highlighted as a person rather than a model of the new campaigns for Valentino. Titled “Roman Palazzo,” the series of sensual black and white photos are more personal than ever.

Instead of fronting the campaign as a model, Zendaya is meant to be the physical embodiment of the brand’s values. While the actress and singer has modelled for the fashion house’s previous campaigns, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli wanted this version to highlight her as a person rather than a model.

David Sims, the photographer of this narration, captured her with his incomparable approach at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles. “The actress has the capacity to express all the values of the brand through a single shot, turning a Valentino creation into something extraordinary,” the brand noted in a statement. “She enters the values of equality and inclusivity that Pierpaolo Piccioli and the Maison stand for, but also conveys a contemporary romanticism.”

Catch more glimpses on the Valentino Roman Palazzo campaign in the accompanying video below: