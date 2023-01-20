Fauré Le Page Celebrates The Lunar New Year With a Limited Edition Collection

Step inside a dreamland fantasy, as Fauré Le Page celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with its limited edition Snuggle Bunny collection

Step inside a dreamland fantasy, as Fauré le Page celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with its limited edition Snuggle Bunny collection. Symbolising luck and gentleness, this cuddly, reassuring animal with a mischievous twinkle in his eye invites us to follow him down the rabbit hole into wonderland.

He plays hide-and-seek beneath the Scales Canvas, recast this year as Hot Fire with a blazing red in place of the Ocre de Mars – a call to rekindle the flames of love and ramp up the seasonal heat! The playful Snuggle Bunny collection takes you on a whimsical journey through the looking glass to the fairy-tale world on the other side…