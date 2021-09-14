Getting Savvy With Givenchy Venture Bag

Fusing luxury materials with a utilitarian attitude, Matthew M. Williams presents the Givenchy Venture, a line of savvy adaptable bags that give the Givenchy man freedom to express his individual style.

An essential backpack inspired by the runner’s pack is fitted with a comfortable harness and a zip-off pouch that may be replaced by the roomier, squared Givenchy Venture belt bag. Worn together or separately, these components incorporate thoughtful design details that make it possible to add on other items such as Givenchy’s new water bottle; at the base of the pack are webbing straps that can be used to secure other essentials, like a blanket or outerwear. Each shape in the Givenchy Venture set comes in black nylon as well as in elevated versions that may be composed to create modern mix-and-match statements.

