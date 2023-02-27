facebook

Givenchy and (b).STROY Join Forces for New Season

The house unveils a fresh take on contemporary wear by collaborating with streetwear brand (b). STORY for its Spring 2023 collection.

It seems that almost every designer loves America. The influence has undeniably shaped the world of fashion, at least for the 21st century. Creative Director of Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams, is clearly giving a nod to the influence and thus playing his collaborative vision with New York based underground brand (b).STROY for Spring 2023 capsule collection.

Both unveil a collection that looks to the future of fashion through inclusivity, innovative materials, silhouettes and details, resulting a range of streetwear products. It encapsulates pieces like graphic sweater, baseball cap, and Moon Cut Out bag in bright hues, perfect to give a bit of youthful touch to every look.

