Highlights from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023: Part One

If there’s one event that never fails to deliver, it’s Watches and Wonders Geneva.

As the dust settles on Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023, it’s clear that the world of luxury watchmaking is alive and well. This year’s fair saw an array of stunning timepieces from the industry’s top brands, each one vying for attention with unique designs, innovative complications, and cutting-edge materials. Everyone could find something in this year’s selections, which ranged from the extremely complex to the stunningly simple.

However, a few exceptional works encapsulated the fair’s spirit among the frenzy of new arrivals. Put simply, these selections represent the finest that the watchmaking industry has to offer, from daring redesigns of vintage models to completely original ideas that push the limits of what a watch can be. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at some of the standout pieces from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023.

A. Lange & Söhne

A. Lange & Söhne launched its first sporty-elegant timepiece back in 2019 called the Odysseus. This year, the latest Odysseus Chronograph simply writes the next chapter with the newly developed L156.1 DATOMATIC calibre encased in stainless steel. This is the brand’s first self-winding chronograph movement and thanks to its innovative and dynamic function that able to resets both centrally positioned chronograph hands to zero. On top of that, due to its horological complexity, the watch is available in a limited edition of 100 watches.

Baume & Mercier

Created in 1973, the Riviera watch from Baume & Mercier returns this year with new features to celebrate its 50th anniversary, as well as with three unprecedented 39mm versions and each one features a distinctive dodecagonal shape with twelve sides and four screws. Of particular note, for this model, the transparent smokey grey sapphire dial, steel case, sandblasted titanium bezel, and gilded steel ring bring boldness to this timepiece and complete its sporty look.

Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross presents for the first time at the Watches & Wonders Geneva this year, and what better way to do that than by unveiling the BR 05 Green Gold? In short, with an integrated case and bracelet, the result is a clean, stylish design with an edgy aura and it fits in perfectly with the rest of the Bell & Ross BR 05 family.

Cartier

Cartier launches more than 70 new creations this year, and one that arguably stole the spotlight is the Santos-Dumont Skeleton Micro-Rotor, which makes its debut in three variations. In a way, it truly highlights Cartier’s dedication to the Santos-Dumont, the model that is most faithful to the watch created for aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont in 1904. The three references feature a pair of regular production models in steel and rose gold, as well as a 150-piece limited edition in an eye-catching mix of yellow gold and blue lacquer, and all of them are powered by the cal. 9629 MC, which features a rotor that is shaped like an aircraft.

Chanel

For 2023, Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio has created the Chanel Interstellar capsule collection. Inspired by sci-fi, space, and time travel, Chanel included fresh iterations with futuristic designs of the J12, PREMIÈRE, BOY FRIEND, and CODE COCO watches in the collection. However, the Monsieur Tourbillon Meteorite that showcases the tourbillon’s cage along with the lion — the emblem of the House of Chanel — rotates in time with the seconds. Beneath the meteorite fragment in the dial, is a flying tourbillon movement that is used in the Monsieur watch for the first time.

Chopard

Among the new creations from Chopard, the newest Alpine Eagle 41 XPS is the one that amazes us. Crafted in Maison’s workshops using its exclusive and ultra-resistant Lucent Steel, the 41mm timepiece also comes with a textured “Monte Rosa Pink” dial and stylish finishes that have earned it deserving recognition by the coveted Poinçon de Genève.

Grand Seiko

In only its second year as an exhibitor at Watches & Wonders, Grand Seiko simply has become one of the headliners at the fair. This year, the brand unveils the Masterpiece Collection Spring Drive Limited Edition “Majestic White Birch” SBGZ009 from the Grand Seiko’s Micro Artists division. It features a 950 platinum case and a nature-inspired “white birch” textured dial that is both meticulously hand-engraved. Limited to only 50 pieces, the minute track is engraved into the dial’s surface, while the hands and markers are made of white gold.

Hermès

Hermès releases not one, but five new versions of its Hermès H08 in desirable and bold colours to bring a dynamic touch to the line. One particular highlight is one of them features a single-pusher chronograph complication. In short, this particular timepiece is driven by the manufacture Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement coupled with a chronograph module, and it combines textures and details, creating a rigorous and harmonious aesthetic.

Hublot

The spirit of fusion is basically illustrated in Hublot’s latest creation: the Big Bang Integrated Tourbillon Full Carbon. For one, this new Big Bang unites a micro-rotor tourbillon manufactured in-house with ultra-lightweight, robust carbon fibre and Texalium case and a seamlessly integrated strap. Limited to only 50 pieces, this timepiece surely fuses traditional Fine Watchmaking with Hublot’s cutting-edge spirit.

IWC Schaffhausen

The legend is finally back! IWC Schaffhausen recently unveiled the Ingenieur Automatic 40, the newly developed automated model that adheres to the levels of ergonomics, finishing, and technology while emulating the daring aesthetic principles of Gérald Genta’s Ingenieur SL, Reference 1832, back from the 1970s. Interestingly, there are three stainless steel and one titanium reference that is included in the collection. All of them are driven by the 120-hour power reserve 32111 calibre, produced by IWC.