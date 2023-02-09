Infinity & Beyond: Louis Vuitton Revisits Yayoi Kusama

Louis Vuitton revisits the world of YAYOI KUSAMA for the second time, nurturing the relationship between the two 10 years on.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is known throughout the world as an avant-garde artist applying her emblematic motifs that completely invade spaces. Louis Vuitton’s captivation for the 93-year-old artist’s work reemerges as they continue their decade-relationship to create a world of infinity and beyond for their second collaboration.



Creating Infinity

The last time that Louis Vuitton met the magic of Yayoi Kusama was in 2012. Yet this relationship remained ongoing, and ten years on, it has since evolved. Kusama’s initial work with the fashion house involved taking one of the most timeless and magical of Maison’s emblematic objects and making it her own. She hand-painted a Louis Vuitton trunk with her characteristic polka dots which represent infinity for Kusama. It is in this pursuit of the infinite through a craft that both Louis Vuitton and Kusama are ultimately united. Sincerity, iconoclasm and mutual appreciation of craft and excellence become a solid foundation for nurturing therelationship between them.

The aim of both the Maison and Kusama is for the person who possesses such objects to feel both the care and emotional investment it took to make them; to become part of their story and one that will hopefully become part of the story of future generations – stretching into infinity.





A Collection of Unprecedented Creativity

The launch of the collection features a star-studded cast of international models including Brit Fashion Awards Model of the Year recipient Bella Hadid, and supermodels Christy Turlington and Gisele Bündchen among others. Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama’s painted dots, metal dots, infinity dots, and psychedelic flowers enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton.

Encompassing both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, luggage and trunks and fragrances, these wide-ranging and intricate collections appear in two parts, with distinct thematic directions reflecting Yayoi Kusama’s motifs and motivations. Drop 1 will launch 1st of January 2023 in China and Japan, followed by the rest of the world on the 6th of January. Drop 2 will be available in all Louis Vuitton stores from 31st March 2023.

The Princess of Polka Dots

From hard-sided luggage and a plethora of soft Monogram canvas bag icons of the Maison for women and men, via ankle boots, sneakers and derby shoes to men’s technical nylon ready-to-wear, in the shape of a dotted Monogram down jacket and cargo pants. The painted dots continue their proliferation through additional leather goods such as the white Capucines and black Dauphine bags as well as a black leather skirt with multicoloured brush stroke buttons.

Dubbed the ‘Princess of Polka Dots,’ Kusama’s most familiar motif is the infinity dots that encompass most pieces across all categories for both women and men, appearing in both Drop 1 and Drop 2. “My desire was to predict and measure the infinity of the unbounded universe, from my own position in it, with dots,” says Kusama in her autobiography Infinity Net.

Proliferating in signature Kusama palettes of black & white, red & white, yellow & black, plus black & red for men, the infinity dots meld with a multiplicity of Maison icons, particularly in terms of leather goods, shoes and silhouettes. The shoe collection hides the dots underside, on the back of the heels or on the soles. Another of Kusama’s obsessions exists in the form of psychedelic flowers. If we look through her 1993 archive painting, Flower, it is crystal clear where the short jacquard wrap skirt and top were inspired. For Capucine lovers, the exotic flower motif takes over the bag in either black or red on Taurillon leather.

The infinite motifs will be available on more than 450 pieces including women’s and men’s ready-to -wear, leather goods, fragrances, and even high-top trainers. Louis Vuitton invites us to “ Kusama-ify your world” with a visionary collection, a signature Instagram filter and even downloadable mini-games. We’ll see you there.