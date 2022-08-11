All That Glitters on Naomi Julia Soegianto

NJS Gold founder Naomi Julia Soegianto talks with Prestige about establishing her own company, growing to enjoy running it, and why the precious metal remains the gold standard for investment

Financial literacy is on the rise – especially the importance of investment, with gold still being one of the most popular investment instruments. On that note, NJS Gold offers investment opportunities through fine gold jewellery. The gold manufacturer was established under PT. Nafiri Jaffa Sentosa in 2017 by Naomi Julia Soegianto, the second generation of the family that founded the gold jewellery factory in 1983 in Surabaya.

Following her father’s historical success, Naomi developed her business into a gold jewellery wholesaler that was able to dominate the market in Central Java and has now grown beyond the region. Following her company motto of “bring the excellence,” Naomi is committed to develop and build her legacy by providing quality products using Italian technology and machinery. Below are excerpts from our exclusive interview.

Can you tell us about NJS Gold and the journey behind its founding?

The company is a jewellery manufacturer. Gold jewellery, to be exact. We have been running for five years, but I’ve been in the gold business since before that. It was quite a long journey, actually. I started as a wholesaler, then I founded a jewellery shop and finally I established a manufacturer. The journey was as old as my child – 24 to 25 years.

At first, building my own company was not something I’ve ever dreamt of. I used to have other visions. But due to various circumstances, eventually I founded the company. It is quite complicated to explain, but in short, I eventually understood that my path is in the world of manufacture. So, when I was approached by people with experience in this industry to establish this company, I gladly did so and set out to do my absolute best in running it.

What do you enjoy the most about being in this business?

To be frank, I think this is a very complicated business. I have to manage and oversee everything from start to the finish – from raw material to the finished product, from one department to another, as well as strategic initiatives for business development – as the owner and CEO. Like I mentioned before, since this was not something I initially desired to do, I didn’t really enjoy it at first. But I built everything from zero. My background in accounting helped me in a way. I also taught myself marketing from my experience as a wholesaler. Eventually, through everything that I have earned, I found the work to be quite enjoyable, especially in the designing part. Although I had to learn a lot about it, when I saw what we created and saw it being sold in the market, I found satisfaction in it. What I enjoy is the opportunity for myself and my mind to grow.

On that note, do you personally design and oversee production? Other than that, what else do you oversee directly?

I am always happy to interact with the team, especially when designing. I’m directly involved in the designing process. I would sit with the team to review everything from the 3D model, the 2D model, and the prototype. If there is anything that we need to fix, we discuss and change it on the spot until it’s good to go. I’m even involved in the decision-making process for the colour choices. Other than that, I also oversee research and development, as well as business development, accounting and marketing. As the owner, it is my responsibility to coach the entire team.

What is the most important or valuable lesson that you have learned during your journey in building your company?

I would say there are two important points here. First, looking externally, I actually enjoy interacting with my customers – even if time doesn’t always permit that I greet all of them. Basically, I consider it an honour whenever I can meet with them and share stories, and learn from each unique individual that I meet. Most importantly, this way NJS Gold can provide the best possible quality for its customers. This is why I make it a point to get directly involved in all of my company’s internal lines so that in the end, our customers will receive only the best.

Secondly, from an internal point of view, I’ve learned that it’s important to be supportive, to encourage my team to develop a unified vision and sense of mission. The goal here is to have everybody realize that they’re not just doing a job, but that the key is teamwork spanning the entire company, from top to bottom. We want to develop each and every team member’s character so that everybody works gladly, in support of each other, always open to learn new things, honestly and – most importantly – with integrity and loyalty to the company.

Of course, conversely, the company will give its best to them. We ensure everybody’s welfare so that everybody gives it their all when working. That way, we have a team whose experience and skill are beyond doubt. And together, we can provide products of the highest quality.

On a more general note, how do you work with your team? What is your leadership style like?

I never criticize my team. On the contrary, I always encourage and support them. I also try to instil within them a strong sense of belonging. And it’s not just the staff, but also the supervisors and managers. I think it’s nice to encourage and support people. I hope it helps them to understand that this company is not just me, but all of us moving and working together.

We learned that the company’s motto is “bring the excellence.” Could you elaborate on how this applies to the company and also perhaps to you personally?

Perhaps I can illustrate this with my personal experience in raising my children. I always tell them to “bring the excellence” and, to teach by example, I give the best for them. This reflects on their accomplishments, such as graduating university and now pursuing a master’s degree at a young age. I feel proud of them and I hope to also implement it to my company.

I always remind my team of that motto, and they understand it. I don’t want to build some paltry company; I want to build and move forward together with my team. So, we always give our best in order to bring the excellence to our products.

From what we learned, NJS Gold still ran quite well during the the pandemic. How do you run the business in order to adapt to a crisis like this?

I always take difficult times as a challenge to do something out of the box. In the beginning phases of the COVID pandemic, the government basically put a stop on everything for two weeks. During those two weeks, we kept posting new and unpublished products on social media. We also never dropped out of sight after those two weeks. Instead, we were back running even though we had to keep our costs down. My background in accounting made it easier for me to calculate what it would take to do that.

In your opinion, why is gold still a popular instrument of investment?

I think that’s just common knowledge. Gold is the most exciting investment. Why? Because when we buy gold, it’s easy to sell it again. And if we look at the trend charts, in 20, 30, 40 years, gold sales will keep increasing. Gold is easy to buy, and it is easy to get our money back by selling it. Another reason is that gold investment can also be done by buying jewellery, and jewellery complements our looks. So, you get two benefits from gold.

What would be your advice for those who want to start investing in this precious metal?

Gold investment is pretty simple. So, my advice would be, when the price is low, buy. That’s all. But I would like to emphasize that gold is more of a long-term investment. For example, when I was still in college, gold was priced around IDR 2,000 to 3,000 per gram, and now it’s IDR 800,000 to 900,000 per gram. Therefore, you get more benefits from gold if you treat it as a long-term investment.

What do you hope for yourself and NJS Gold in the future?

I hope NJS Gold can be known by many people who would associate gold with NJS Gold. I don’t want to be presumptuous, but NJS Gold has many strong characteristics and we always prioritize quality. Basically, we hope to become known not just for our name, but for our quality. And, last but not least, we hope to reach an even wider market.