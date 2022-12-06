Beyoncé starred in Tiffany & Co. latest campaign “Lose Yourself in Love.”

American luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. celebrates self-expression and joy through its latest campaign dubbed “Lose Yourself in Love.”

And for this special celebration, the house has chosen the perfect representative: Beyoncé. Bold and glorious in unadulterated elegance, Queen B also starred in a short film accompanying the campaign directed by Mark Romanek, while wearing a selection from the house’s signature collections and a range of custom creations, including the Tiffany Setting platinum engagement ring with a diamond weighing in at over 10 carats. The film, set to Beyoncé’s Summer Renaissance, takes inspiration from New York’s popular nightclub, Studio 54.