Beyoncé starred in Tiffany & Co. latest campaign “Lose Yourself in Love.”

By Abdurrahman Karim
06 Dec 2022
Style
American luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. celebrates self-expression and joy through its latest campaign dubbed “Lose Yourself in Love.”

And for this special celebration, the house has chosen the perfect representative: Beyoncé. Bold and glorious in unadulterated elegance, Queen B also starred in a short film accompanying the campaign directed by Mark Romanek, while wearing a selection from the house’s signature collections and a range of custom creations, including the Tiffany Setting platinum engagement ring with a diamond weighing in at over 10 carats. The film, set to Beyoncé’s Summer Renaissance, takes inspiration from New York’s popular nightclub, Studio 54. 

Beyoncé TiffanyandCo Tiffany&Co.

