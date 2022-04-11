BLACKPINK member Rosé returns for the Tiffany HardWear 2022 campaign

Named Tiffany & Co.’s global ambassador in 2021, BLACKPINK member Rosé returned for the Tiffany HardWear 2022 campaign.

Studio images for the campaign were captured by Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti. The photos show the 25-years old vocalist sporting all-black outfits, posing in a concrete grey set. In one photo, Rosé looks dashing in an ensemble of a black bodycon dress, sheer stockings, and black high-heeled shoes, perfectly accented with a necklace and a bracelet from Tiffany’s latest collection. Design-wise, the inspiration for Tiffany HardWear pieces comes from New York City, manifested in the form of metal chains, gauges, and locks. These are available in gold, white gold, rose gold, and sterling silver.

Learn more about Tiffany HardWear 2022 campaign through the video below: