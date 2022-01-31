Valentine’s Day 2022: Bulgari Celebrates the Small Gestures this Month of Love

From dazzling jewels to must-have watches, Bulgari’s ‘Love is Joy’ collection reminds us that sometimes, it’s the little things that count.

Regardless of whether you’re single, taken, or perhaps somewhere in between, there’s no better time for some proper pampering than during the month of love. And when it comes to pampering, what could be more fun than investing in a new piece of jewellery?

This Valentine’s Day 2022, Bulgari pays homage to the beauty of small gestures, genuine emotions, and joy with its ‘Love is Joy’ line. Through a collection of striking jewels, timepieces, bags, accessories, fragrances and more, the maison reminds us to live authentically and celebrate our loved ones.

Elegant, subtle, and undeniably timeless, each Bulgari creation provides a fitting reminder that sometimes, it’s the littlest things that make the biggest impact. Featuring the maison’s iconic design codes, the pieces make for perfect, meaningful gifts — both for yourself, and for your nearest and dearest.

Whether it’s through unexpected surprises, taking the time to listen, or simply being there for someone in need, it’s these acts of love and kindness that underlie the spirit of Bulgari ‘Love is Joy’.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Thailand