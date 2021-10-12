Bvlgari Creates a Meaningful Connection with its Mangalsutra Collection

The one-of-a-kind jewellery collection designed to be the perfect marriage between tradition and modernity

Bvlgari has launched a statement piece, Mangalsutra, with global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Set in 18k yellow gold adorned with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds, the piece is inspired by the iconic Bvlgari-Bvlgari line. It updates a traditional and sacred ornament as a contemporary and stylish jewel, deep rooted in culture yet representing the cosmopolitan aspirations of today’s brides. The one-of-a-kind yellow gold necklace is designed to be a perfect marriage between tradition and modernity, creating a meaningful connection with cultural traditions.