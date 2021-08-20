Bvlgari Shows Extraordinary Design For Its Magnifica High Jewellery Collection

The most extraordinary combination of superlative gems, unrivalled craftmanship and bold design from the Roman maison.
Last month, Bvlgari presented the Magnifica 2021 High Jewellery and High-End Watches Collection in Milan. Sapphire Petal Necklace, for one, is reminiscent of a flower that delicately frames the neck. The focal point is a 35.45 carat cornflower cushion-cut sapphire, which further emphasises the precious diamond and sapphire combination that is set in a dynamic pattern with unsurpassed finesse.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Learn more about the Bvlgari’s Magnifica 2021 high jewellery collection in this video below: