Cartier presents its latest Beautés du Monde High Jewellery collection

Seeing the beauty of the world, preserving it, and above all, enriching it, are values that have continuously influenced Cartier’s philosophy.

Maison Cartier’s latest Beautés du Monde High Jewellery collection continues a tradition of translating the beauty of the world into luxurious pieces of art. Among the pieces highlighted in collection is the Cymbale Necklace, where Cartier gives prominence to the cicada and conveys its delicacy in the form of a necklace made of diamonds, rock crystal, rubies and onyx. Faceted crystal bars alternate with diamond-paved designs finished with onyx tips, cut into the piece. Oval rubies bring softness and contrast to the composition. This highly symmetrical arrangement unfurls from a central motif made up of three rubies and two diamonds. The contrast of colours – white, black and red – is part of the maison’s chromatic repertoire.