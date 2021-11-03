Chopard designs the Golden Hearts collection for Bond girls

Chopard jewellery is never without meaning. The iconic Happy Hearts collection keeps in mind the everyday heroine: a woman of substance with a big heart who seeks designs in line with her altruistic value system. Building on the inspirational concept, The Artisan of Emotions engages in a stunning collaboration with EON Productions to produce a unique new collection dubbed Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts.

The collaboration commemorates Chopard as an official partner of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director, shares her vision of the James Bond Woman: a determined and courageous spirit who can overcome obstacles in her way. The heart is the perfect symbol for this mission, the core of every daring soul and an emblem of Chopard that is synonymous with bravery.

With dignity and grace, actress Ana de Armas embodies the essence of Golden Hearts. The latest Bond woman to share the screen with Daniel Craig as 007’s love interest, Ana shatters the outdated Bond girl stereotype in her portrayal of CIA agent Paloma, the hardiest leading lady in the franchise’s 59-year history.



Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts Collection: pendant with one dancing diamond, 18-carat gold and diamonds.

The starlet’s journey to stardom is an equally intriguing tale of courage, ambition, and determination. After graduation, Ana left Cuba for Spain with roughly £150 (RM860) in her pocket to cover living expenses. At 18 years of age, she pursued an acting career with no safety net in place, clinching a role in one of Spain’s most successful TV series within a week of her arrival. Later inspired by actress Penelope Cruz, Ana worked tirelessly to gain fluency in English to advance her acting career in Hollywood, culminating in the role of a lifetime.

Caroline Scheufele redefines the Happy Hearts motif by filling the shape with ethical rose gold. She does so, as gold is a recurring theme embedded in the James Bond lexicon from Goldfinger (1964) and The Man With The Golden Gun (1974) to GoldenEye (1995). Gold is also praised for its beauty yet is highly malleable. This precious metal is a worthy allegory for a woman that can adapt to any situation and embrace a sharp sense of style while doing so. Light, supple and easy-to-wear, these ethical charms may remind women of their inner strength as they navigate the challenges of life.

Since 2018, Chopard has built a 100% ethical gold supply chain that protects human and labour rights. Today, only Fairmined-certified ethical gold and diamonds sourced from suppliers certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) compose Chopard’s precious collections.

The Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts Collection comprises a bracelet, earrings, pendant, and sautoir necklace. Each piece contrasts a big golden heart with a smaller version containing a distinctive dancing diamond that symbolises freedom and adventure as it whirls according to the wearer’s movement. An alternative version revisits the same design with the large heart framed by delicately set diamonds.

Ana de Armas.

As an official partner of No Time To Die, Chopard also deepens its connection to international cinema. Three Haute Joaillerie models feature in the blockbuster film, worn by Ana de Armas and sourced from Chopard’s Green Carpet Collection, a capsule of high jewellery featuring creations made with respect for nature and humankind.

Exclusively crafted from responsibly sourced materials, the pieces to appear in the latest Bond film include a necklace fitted with pear-shaped diamonds totalling 43 carats. Ana also wears a bracelet composed of an 82-carat cascade of pear-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds. The last adornment is a pair of earrings flourished with 14 carats of pear-shaped diamonds that complete her glamorous look.

Chopard has remained committed to its Journey to Sustainable Luxury project since 2013, helmed by Caroline Scheufele. She was keen to showcase these stunning creations that radiate with an aura of ethical consciousness and aesthetic mastery. The decision to choose from the Green Carpet Collection is a tangible action from Chopard to keep the dialogue on sustainability at the forefront of its luxury masterpieces, reminding the world to value nature.

(All images: Chopard)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia