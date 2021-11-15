Chopard showcases a Symbol of Perfection in its Ice Cube Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
15 Nov 2021
Chopard showcases a Symbol of Perfection in its Ice Cube Collection
Style
Chopard showcases a Symbol of Perfection in its Ice Cube Collection

Since its launch in 1999, the Chopard Ice Cube collection has offered successive interpretations of its modern aesthetic inspired by tiny blocks of ice.

Symbolising perfection and miraculous geometry, the cube is a source of inspiration in all creative fields. In selecting this figure, the Ice Cube collection dares to play on its rare nature, its disruptive aesthetic, as well as the infinite glinting flashes of light reflected off its multiple facets.

Chopard Ice Cube Collection Jewellery

Trending Reads

Claudia Rindiantika
Jewellery

You might also like