Dazzling jewellery pieces to brighten up the season

Taken from renowned collections or featuring breakthrough designs, these five jewellery pieces from some of the most celebrated maisons will add an instant spark to this season’s outfits…

Tiffany & Co. – Tiffany T

In Tiffany’s latest campaign, House Ambassador Gal Gadot proves that the Tiffany T collection looks good however you decide to wear it. Layer the Tiffany T wire bracelet together in one wrist for a substantial but still streamlined take on Tiffany T. The bracelet is adorned with brilliant round diamonds and is available in white gold, gold and rose gold Stacking never looked this good.

Chopard – Happy Hearts



Chopard’s Happy Hearts pendants now come in a new size. More generous than ever, this heart is available in three versions mother-of-pearl, malachite and onyx. It radiates a strong presence in a solo appearance or even stacked.

Passion Prive – The Nefertiti



The Nefertiti is one of the latest luxury jewellery set collections from Passion Prive. The necklace earring set utilizes the shine of earthy tones with a rose gold hue coupled with a sophisticated diamond pear shape to symbolize “The Motherly Earth of Queen Nefertiti.” All in all, the collection represents the embodiment of beauty and influential feminine energy

John Hardy – Bali’s Full Moon



Bali’s Full Moon ceremony inspires the Every Moon Door pendant necklace by John Hardy. It features a unique spinning pendant representing the moon’s phases and is hand-set with emerald, white diamond, brown diamond, yellow sapphire and tsavorite. The necklace comes with an elegant 2MM Rolo chain that can be adjusted to suit your style

Dior – Dioramour Collection



Mon Amour The Artistic Director of Dior Joaillerie, Victorie de Castellane expresses a universal message of love through the Dioramour collection. As if drawn by hand, the curves of the Dioramour ring twist like a strand of couture thread in a nod to the ateliers’ savoir-faire.