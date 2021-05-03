You may know all about diamond cuts and carats, as well as the importance of traceability and sustainably-sourcing. But, have you been more formally introduced to some of the world’s oldest and greatest sites for diamonds?

Nature is a recurring and relevant theme in all departments of style over the recent years. Rarely though, in comparison to how often fashion pays homage to fond destinations, does jewellery follow in the same sentiment. With the latest De Beers High Jewellery collection, Reflections of Nature, the jewellers have looked to remote and remarkable landscapes to serve as a backdrop of inspiration.

These five places are Okavango Delta in Botswana, Ellesmere Island in Canada, Motlatse Canyon and Landers Reef in South Africa, and the African Namib dessert. The Reflections of Nature High Jewellery Collection launched during Couture Week 2020. It features thirty-right pieces within five sets itself.

De Beers has long stated its dedication to preserving the natural world while improving the lives of people, and takes true to its Diamond Route where the jewellers conserve the natural resources, habitats, and wildlife across southern Africa. With this commitment, De Beers reflects the beautiful nature of diamond sites close to its heart, seen within these magnificent High Jewellery Sets:

Ellesmere Treasure

To convey the icy cool of Ellesmere Island, De Beers uses round brilliant pavé diamonds. The set has a kaleidoscopic feel that evokes the symmetry of snowflakes with each hand-selected diamond gleaming with purity. Complementing the central-focus diamonds cushion cut are frosted willow leaves of marquise and accent diamonds.

Okavango Grace

This set was inspired by the Okavango Delta in north-west Botswana, an oasis that is home to one of the greatest wildlife concentrations in Africa. The delta is a maze of waterways, floodplains and islands set among verdant vegetation. Within the set are a selection of diamonds in green, pink, brownish pink, purple, and grey after the wild, in a harmonious yet contrasting relationship with round brilliant white diamonds representing water.

Motlatse Marvel