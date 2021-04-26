Eternal Sunshine: Jewellery in Yellow

The joyful and warm Illuminating, one of two Pantone colours of 2021 signifying the promise of a new day, is the inspiration behind this curation of yellow jewels.

GRAFF

Visually arresting sculptural motifs define Graff’s latest Tribal Collection, a contemporary interpretation of universal symbols that transcend cultures. Representing clarity and reflection, a half-moon takes centre stage on this necklace. Accentuated by clusters of diamonds and spellbinding yellow diamonds, the creation is befitting of a talisman.

Graff Tribal Collection white and yellow gold necklace with yellow and white diamonds totalling

121 carats

DIOR

RoseDior, the maison’s new 54-piece high jewellery collection, pays poetic tribute to Monsieur Dior’s favourite flower. Featuring precious gems that mirror the nuances of a yellow rose’s tones, the blooms expressed here flaunt hammered and polished yellow gold punctuated by yellow pavé diamonds to evoke a realistic plant-like texture.

Dior RoseDior yellow gold earrings with diamonds and yellow diamonds

TIFFANY & CO.

Featured in the luxury jeweller’s 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature, is one of its most iconic motifs, the dragonfly. A symbol of change and transformation, the winged insect is crafted on this brooch with rich, warm autumnal hues of custom-cut multicoloured sapphires and mixed-cut diamonds. The gemstones are set in a striking honeycomb pattern, which highlights the delicate creature’s perfectly symmetrical lines.

Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection yellow gold brooch with custom-cut multicoloured sapphires totalling over 39 carats and more than five carats

of custom-cut diamonds

CARTIER

Yet another powerful animal in Cartier’s bestiary, the tiger is realised in its full predatory ferocity on this audacious masterpiece. The maison’s artisans deftly emphasised the tension between figurative and abstract forms here. Cast in brilliant yellow gold, the lifelike beast pounces on a pair of imperial topazes on one side, while its distinctive fur is reinterpreted in a fiery gradation of yellow and orange diamonds on the other side – visually conveying the big cat’s speed as it launches its attack.

Cartier [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Collection yellow gold necklace with imperial topazes, coloured sapphires, emeralds, onyx, yellow diamonds

and diamonds

CHAUMET

This modern and sculptural Skyline ring is one of the highlights of the maison’s high jewellery collection, Perspectives de Chaumet, which pays homage to major movements in international architecture. It is a transformable piece comprising two rings that can be worn together or separately; thus, the wearer becomes the architect by building the ring as she pleases. The unique piece is a virtuoso tribute to the maison’s goldsmithing expertise. Set with diamonds, openworked or mirror-polished, each yellow gold brick is individually crafted and meticulously arranged to lend the jewel its stunning volume and brilliance.

Perspectives de Chaumet Skyline transformable yellow gold ring with brilliant-cut diamonds

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

Inspired by its namesake comet that is visible from Earth every 75 years, the Halley necklace is truly one of a kind. The celestial phenomenon is interpreted in a brilliant composition of scintillating coloured diamonds. Representing the comet’s head is an exquisite pear-shaped fancy vivid yellow diamond. Set to one side of the necklace, the magnificent gemstone evokes the comet’s interstellar path, further illuminated with white and yellow diamonds of varying sizes to denote its tail. Keeping to the maison’s tradition of transformable pieces, the central yellow diamond can be removed and positioned on a matching ring. Conversely, the 3.26-carat diamond on the ring can be placed on the necklace for intense sparkle.

Van Cleef & Arpels Halley white and yellow gold necklace with a removable 11.29-carat pear-shaped fancy vivid yellow diamond, and yellow and

white diamonds

CHANEL

The stunning Camelia Venitien necklace is one of 70 extraordinary creations in the maison’s new high jewellery collection, Escale à Venise. Featured in the sub-range named Isole della Laguna, which is an ode to Venetian métiers d’art, Chanel artisans translated Murano glass work into high jewellery. Cut from translucent rock crystal and combined with yellow gold, the flower is embellished with garlands at the heart of a plastron reminiscent of the ornamental Venetian mirrors in Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment on Rue Cambon in Paris.

Chanel Escale à Venise Camelia Venitien yellow gold necklace with a 1.5-carat round diamond, diamonds and rock crystal

HARRY WINSTON

The creation of an astounding Harry Winston jewel like this ring begins with a study of some of the world’s finest and rarest gemstones. Expertly selected for its superlative quality, this luminous yellow diamond was the spark that ignited Harry Winston’s designers and craftsmen. Elevating the breathtaking piece to a phenomenal work of art is yellow gold, which perfectly complements the central gemstone’s unequivocal beauty.

Harry Winston yellow gold solitaire ring with a 25.33-carat emerald-cut yellow diamond and micropavé yellow diamonds

TEXT ALLYSON KLASS

ART DIRECTION AARON LEE