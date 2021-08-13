Style

Expression of Art From the New Sixième Sens Par Cartier Collection

By Liviani Putri
13 Aug 2021
The new Sixième Sens Par Cartier collection illustrates the soulfulness particular to high jewellery, creating an expression of art with the power to move like no other.

The Parhelia Ring lies a 21.51K sapphire cabochon on the centre with an intense blue hue which seems to glow from within. Around it, five parentheses of radiant diamonds and emeralds reflect the light. Black lacquer creates shadow effects to reinforce the impression of movement, supported by the original width of the ring, which spans three fingers. As an ultimate refinement, the motif can be detached and worn as a brooch.

 

 

Catch more glimpses of the new Sixième Sens Par Cartier collection in the accompanying video below:

