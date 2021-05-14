Extraordinary Elementals: Colourful jewellery pieces

With summer – and summery fashion – just around the corner, we take a closer look at a trio of particularly colourful jewellery creations from three major maisons…
Making its debut at Watches and Wonders 2021, Serpenti Misteriosi Cleopatra boasts a hypnotic design expressed in concert with Bvlgari’s intense passion for coloured gemstones. Sensually embracing the wrist, the high jewellery cuff watch reveals an eye-catching new skin that holds a precious surprise: a diamond-set dial, hidden behind a faceted hexagonal see-through rubellite of over five carats. An abstract, ultra-contemporary interpretation of the snake, this one-of-a-kind timepiece combines brilliant gemstones with unrivalled craftsmanship and a touch of majestic irreverence.
Victoire de Castellane introduced RoseDior, the new high jewellery collection dedicated to the romantic flower, with 54 dazzling pieces made with exquisite fine gemstones. The artistic director draws inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s favourite flower and his childhood rose garden in Granville, Normandy, that his mother once tended. With an emphasis on vibrancy and texture, De Castellane has reimagined the beloved flower through timeless jewels and transformable styles.
From Tiffany & Co.’s 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature celebrates the beauty of the world in a mesmerizing journey through four themes: earth, land, sea, and sky. With a painterly palette of rare gemstones and sparkling diamonds, together with daringly imaginative creations by Jean Schlumberger, it transforms the elemental into the extraordinary. This showstopping necklace representing earth is made up of seven colourful gemstones with an impressive design showcasing a wide range of cuts and colours.