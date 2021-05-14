Extraordinary Elementals: Colourful jewellery pieces

From Tiffany & Co.’s 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature celebrates the beauty of the world in a mesmerizing journey through four themes: earth, land, sea, and sky. With a painterly palette of rare gemstones and sparkling diamonds, together with daringly imaginative creations by Jean Schlumberger, it transforms the elemental into the extraordinary. This showstopping necklace representing earth is made up of seven colourful gemstones with an impressive design showcasing a wide range of cuts and colours.