Fendi’s High Jewellery Collection presents a Pure Expression of Light

Designed by Artistic Director of Jewellery Delfina Delettrez Fendi, FENDI reveals the debut high jewellery designs from the house on the occasion of the FENDI Couture fall/winter 2022 show in Paris.

An ode to the brand’s Roman heritage, the one-of-a-kind parure is a pure expression of light, movement and the brilliant optimism of white and yellow diamonds. Consisting of a necklace, earrings and cocktail ring, the Fendi Flavus parure orbits around a cascading, geometric assemblage of stones. Shimmering amidst showers of precious pavé and baguette white diamonds, the inverted FF monogram designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1965 emerges in a flash of natural yellow baguette diamonds within each design.