Forevermark is reintroduced as De Beers Forevermark

With more than 130 years of diamond expertise and forever committing to sustainability, De Beers Group aims to create a closer association to its iconic brand and social purpose through the renamed Forevermark



In a global move rolled out this month, Forevermark has officially become De Beers Forevermark. This name change is part of De Beers’ wider brand transformation focused on connecting consumers to the significant social, environmental and responsible sourcing benefits the company creates for the people and places where it discovers diamonds.

This will also deliver important benefits for Forevermark’s retail partners, enabling greater storytelling about the positive impact of Forevermark diamonds throughout its value chain. The direct association to the De Beers brand name will underpin the connection to De Beers Group’s 2030 Building Forever commitments – including being carbon neutral across its operations, supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs and engaging 10,000 girls in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) – as well as De Beers’ unrivalled diamond knowledge, both of which are integral to Forevermark’s promise of diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly-sourced.

Stephen Lussier, Executive Vice-President, Consumer Markets and Chairman of Forevermark and De Beers Jewellers, said: “A Forevermark diamond has always stood for the highest standards of beauty and responsible sourcing, and now consumers and retail partners alike will be able to directly connect the Forevermark promise with the values and expertise signified by De Beers. This includes the enormous social and environmental benefit that our business creates our leadership in responsible and ethical sourcing, and our more than 130 years of unrivalled diamond knowledge and expertise. Aligning Forevermark more closely with the De Beers name will support our efforts to provide consumers with diamonds and diamond jewellery they can be proud to give and wear.”