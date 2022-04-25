Gal Gadot is a picture of elegance in the new Tiffany & Co. high jewellery collection

The diamond-intensive jewellery Tiffany & Co never ceases us to amaze us, and the latest campaign starring Gal Gadot captures this sense of wonder. Presenting BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022, the Tiffany & Co. high jewellery pieces that you need to sit up and notice.

Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch is an icon that in many ways defines Tiffany & Co.’s bejewelled history. Known for his fantastical creations that combined wit with elements of nature. The original blue topaz brooch has seen several iterations and has been worn by celebrities starting from Audrey Hepburn to Jay Z. The gigantic stone brooch with a bird atop is truly one of his most whimsical creations. Adorning this iconic symbol along with several of Jean Schlumberger’s masterworks including the Fleurage bracelet is Gal Gadot. The campaign starring the Wonder Woman actor debuts diamond-dipped designs from BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022.

The collection is inspired by many of Jean Schlumberger’s original sketches. The Fleurage bracelet in particular is based on a sketch that was originally designed for the legendary Tiffany Diamond. In a unique turn of events, the BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022 collection utilises this old sketch and creates the exquisite Fleurage bracelet at the hands of skilled Tiffany artisans.

Pillars of nature form the main design inspiration for the collection, and has been broadly divided into 5 sub-categories for the same. Transformable elements are a major part of the new high jewellery collection. For instance the dandelion-inspired diamond necklace can be transformed into five different designs. Other notable creations in the collection include a transformable orchid brooch and a diamond and sapphire necklace inspired by the shape of thistles.

Behind the scenes with Tiffany & Co x Gal Gadot





Talking about this cooperation, Gal Gadot said: “I am very honoured to be part of Tiffany’s new 2022 Blue Book high jewellery series advertising campaign. In this era of innovation, I have the opportunity to showcase Tiffany’s most prestigious and I feel very fortunate to have the most heritage Blue Book high jewellery collection.”

All Images: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India