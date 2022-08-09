Hailey Bieber’s Sparkly Debut on Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Campaign

Tiffany & Co. presented the latest campaign for its signature T collection featuring model-entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, who was appointed as the brand’s global house ambassador in October 2021.

“I have special memories of the women I admire wearing Tiffany & Co. jewellery. It’s a real honour to join that legacy as the face of the T Collection,” Bieber said. In campaign photographs shot in Los Angeles, she poses in different modern classic ensembles while showcasing highlighted pieces from the jewellery collection, including oversized pendants and the brand new pavé diamond earrings. The T collection itself is informed by its emblematic T motif. Each design celebrates modernity and strength, even in simplicity – two aspects already embodied by Bieber.