John Hardy Highlights the Reticulated and Radial Collections For Fall 2021

As part of its Fall 2021 offerings, John Hardy presents powerful new jewellery collections showcasing its singular approach to design, craftsmanship and material selection



Bali-based luxury artisan jeweler John Hardy unveils new collections as autumn comes around the corner. A definite highlight for the season is a powerful new collection that is produced through the fusion of artisanship and the alchemy between earth and fire. And for this month in particular, let us direct your attention to the Reticulated and Radial collection.

Reticulated Collection

This new collection brings traditional metal-smithing techniques to life through powerful, contemporary designs. This particular technique, called reticulation, uses direct flame to heat the interior of metal to its molten state, causing it to expand and tipple – thereby resulting in the metal sculpting itself. The resultant organic surface is reminiscent of Bali’s volcanic landscape and 9ts beautiful wild topography seen from above. Select pieces in the collection showcase moments of gold Jawan: the laboriously rendered Balinese motif created through melting tiny balls of metal down into meticulous, decorative ribbons. This union produces an interplay of shadow and light that comes alive as the wearer moves. It is an elemental juxtaposition between organic alchemy and masterful craft heritage that has become synonymous with the John Hardy brand.

Reticulated offersnecklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings for both women and men. The pieces are made from 100-percent reclaimed gold and silver with a resonant, oxidized finish and raw, distressed texture. The women’s pieces include the the Box Chain Necklace, the Jawan 10mm Small Hinged Bangle, while the men’s selection includes the 2,1mm Curb Chain Necklace and the 10mm Band Ring, both featuring a slim, rectangular shape offset by a polished, diagonal crest – two reticulated surfaces coming together in the likeness of an illuminated volcanic peak.

Radial Collection

The Radial collection, meanwhile, is an ode to the vital energy that connects and sustains us all. This Mandala-inspired collection with hand carved linework emits energy and light like the rays of our shared sun. The collection’s designs is imbued with the energy of the Mandala, a symmetrical, circular form that’s found in our foliage, trees and sun. The pieces of the collection are created through an intricate, hand-done wax carving process that it first applied to traditional green jewellers wax to create a detailed model of the final piece. It took master carvers over at John Hardy up to 12 hours to refine and perfect this model before it is taken to the workshop for casting in pure reclaimed silver.

Consisting of nine pieces, the Radial collection was brought to life through a collaborative, horizontal design process informed by the voices and visions of every designer and artisan who touched the collection. With black gemstone halos, studs of pyrite and artful takes on negative space.

Visit www.johnhardy.com for a closer look at the exquisite pieces in the Reticulated and Radial collections.