John Hardy Introduces The Next Generation of Chain through the Rata Collection

Part of John Hardy’s Fall 2021 collection, Rata presents a series of intricately woven planar weave jewelry designs

Inspired by the John Hardy’s rich archives, the Rata collection – which is part of Bali-based jeweller’s larger Fall 2021 collection – is a new iteration of chain. A heritage revival collection, it takes the traditional concept of showpiece jewellery into new, avant-garde territory, with an emphasis on sustainable precious metals matched by clean, pure and unified silhouettes. Rata, which translates into “flat” or “smooth” in Balinese, is an intricately woven planar weave with a textile-inspired silhouette.

Rata’s uninterrupted silhouette is tailored for a next-to-skin fit, featuring powerfully tactile ribbons of chain, and punctuated by subtle twists and gorgeous braided details. The design is impeccable, integrated and seamless, with forking, multi-row forms that fluidly diverge and converge again.

Available in both men’s and women’s interpretations, the sleek and supple necklaces and bracelets also feature fire-forged, seamless clasps engineered to lay flat and lock seamlessly. Each piece is woven, stretched and hammered by hand into unbroken ribbons that are both fluid and strong. Touches of reticulated texture add raw, rough-hewn contrast to this exquisite collection.

