John Hardy Unveils its Spring 2021 Bali Exclusive Collection

Each one-of-a-kind piece from John Hardy draws inspiration from the sacred culture of Bali and this season, the brand creates a special collection exclusively for its Bali boutiques.

Inspired by Bali and its time-honored jewellery-making traditions, luxury artisan jeweler John Hardy unveils its Spring 2021 collection and with it, embraces the liberating sense of transformation that comes after a time of reflection. The latest collection celebrates fluid self-expression that is deeply authentic, connected and real. The brand’s commitment to soulful, handcrafted tradition remains intact while at the same time further evolve their approach to reach full-circle sustainability – one that begins with and extends beyond each individual. Multifaceted and unisex designs transcend its classics with edgy layers of natural metals, created to be styled in various ways, uniquely stacked and paired with others. The brand empowers the wearer to adorn the ever-changing sides of themselves while sustaining the essence of who they are.

This season, John Hardy also creates a special selection that is only available in its boutiques in Bali, featuring the delicate silver pieces with gemstones from the Bamboo collection and two-tone silver and gold Naga Legend pieces.

Bamboo

The iconic Bamboo Collection interprets the innate qualities of this poetic resource: flexibility, strength and growth. Bamboo is a remarkably regenerative and useful plant intrinsic to Balinese culture and bamboo is also the pinnacle expression of bending without breaking – just as we’ve all strived to do this year.

Bamboo’s interwoven duality between structure and space is masterfully expressed through wearable pieces of art, namely the standout Silver Bracelet and Necklace, which are sculpted with graduating bamboo. Meanwhile, gold bamboo is crafted in the Pendant necklace and earrings with holistic shapes to honor the natural world.

Legends Naga

The majestic Naga dragon, according to Balinese legend, resides atop one of the island’s volcanoes, descending nightly to the sea to meet his true love, the pearl. Thissymbol of myth and magic is now brought to life in new exclusive styles for women. Symbolizing protection, eternal love and prosperity, the Naga dragon design adorns drop earrings, a statement cuff and ring. Captivating blue sapphire eyes and pave accents create a graphic, contrasting look against 18K gold and sterling silver.

Discover the complete collection at the John Hardy Kapal Bamboo Boutique and the John Hardy Boutique & Gallery at Seminyak in Bali.