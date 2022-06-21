Louis Vuitton Presents the Second Installment of the Bravery High Jewellery Collection

The second installment of the Bravery High Jewellery collection from Louis Vuitton honours the founder’s greatest creation: the trunk and its iconic features.

Louis Vuitton’s Bravery Chapter II collection is composed around four themes: Le Multipin, Le Magnétisme, La Mini Malle and Cocktail Rings. Each piece – the necklace, ring, bracelet, and earrings – is a polychrome ode to the famous piece of luggage invented by Louis Vuitton in 1854.

Artistic Director of Watches and Jewellery Francesca Amfitheatrof revives the extraordinary personality of Louis Vuitton through energetic, playful and colourful designs that reflects the house’s DNA and codes with a multicolour twist.