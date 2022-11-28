Me, Myself and My Happy Hearts: Chopard introduces My Happy Hearts collection

The My Happy Hearts collection is a manifesto dedicated to tenderness, to gentleness captured and nurtured amid a sometimes-rough world.

Chopard presents the My Happy Hearts collection: a jewellery collection that nestles against the skin like intimate and subtle lingerie. Much like ourselves, jewels like caresses, it’s like how it expresses the love we feel for one another. And speaking of love, let’s not forget about self-love and for once in a while, put yourself first.

My Happy Hearts is a gift that one gives to themselves as a sign of self-love, to congratulate, thank, encourage oneself to a piece of jewellery is a testimony of the respect and love that they have for themselves. Moreover, a declaration of independence: giving oneself the means to blossom. Embodied in a dainty jewellery collection, from a necklace, a ring, a pair of ear studs and a bracelet in diamond-set ethical 18-carat white gold, My Happy Hearts collection can be worn alone or stacked as stylish accessories.

Worn alone, in a minimalist version on strategic points, each piece of jewellery in the My Happy Hearts collection is the embodiment of less is more. The space around each one creates density and magnifies its own aura. It thus accentuates a radical stylistic direction, that of chic minimalism. The discretion and delicacy of My Happy Hearts leaves scope for infinite combinations. To accumulate them is to build thread of an intimate narrative, each jewel becoming the object of a symbolic investment to which we treat ourselves: a link from self to self.

Just like a designer handbag or a pair of luxury pumps, jewellery also used as a fashion accessory that can enhance our style, and that is exactly how women can use their My Happy Hearts jewellery. An element that gives density to even the simplest outfit. A faithful companion that accompany women from their Pilates sessions to flamboyant parties.

Picking up the symbolism of the heart, an undisputed Chopard icon present in all its collections – from Haute Joaillerie to watches and accessories – My Happy Hearts is a manifesto dedicated to tenderness, to gentleness captured and nurtured amid a sometimes-rough world. Tender, playful, generous, mischievous and so very happy, the heart is the symbol of vitality and peace. This popular emblem in tune with the zeitgeist has been adopted by the fashion, design and beauty worlds as a must-have element in contemporary graphic language. Furthermore, My Happy Hearts is a collection that embodies a way of loving oneself in a sunny, generous and benevolent manner, in order to radiate the light cultivated within.

Moving on to the range of the collection, as aforementioned, My Happy Hearts is available as necklaces, chain bracelets, rings and earrings based on the principle of a single heart. Whether in ethical 18-carat white gold, the heart of each piece of jewellery is set with diamonds. The collection’s rings and earrings are also available with a dancing diamond. While retaining the formal perfection of its curves, the heart has been redesigned in miniature format as My Happy Hearts. Worn solo or stacked, it’s all about a mood, an attitude or a witty thought encapsulated in jewellery.

The earrings can be acquired individually for greater flexibility and creativity: to be worn alone, in groups on one ear or asymmetrically. Whether a woman is in sneakers or stilettos, at the office or on the beach, My Happy Hearts lends itself to every transformation. In each and every situation they accompany bursts of life, allowing each individual to invent free-spirited moves in arranging and wearing them. These are hearts in every state and in all directions, stacked head to tail or majestically solo, with the tip of the heart pointing inward, like an endless reminder of the power emanating from the gentle sweetness.