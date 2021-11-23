Diamonds Are Forever: New in Jewellery this Winter 2021

You know what they say – diamonds are forever. Here’s everything new in jewellery that we’re coveting for winter this year.

Chaumet: Taille Impératrice Cut Diamonds

High-jewellery house Chaumet has made a major breakthrough in diamond cutting, creating a new patented diamond cut called Taille Impératrice, featuring 88 facets for maximum brilliance and scintillation. The 88 facets are each individually shaped by hand, combining a hexagonal form with a star-shaped crown. The Taille Impératrice diamond cut makes an appearance in new jewellery pieces in the Bee My Love collection.

Philips: Flawless X Vivarium, New Modernism

Phillips Flawless’s online selling exhibition features 27 lots by 16 jewellery designers of the 20th and 21st centuries to celebrate the centenary of the Modernist Movement. There are exceptional pieces from Aldo Cipullo and Dinh Van, who designed for Cartier in the 1970s, as well as a beautiful brass-and-steel pin from the 1930s designed by Alexander Calder. New Modernism is a wonderful ode to the strong connection between jewel and art and paints a pretty picture of how abstract modernist designs makes for beautiful contemporary jewellery.

De Beers: The 1888 Master Diamonds

1888 Master Diamonds 2020

The 1888 Master Diamonds is De Beers’ latest offering of rare and exceptional loose diamonds, ranging from 5 to over 26 carats, which are sourced from its mines in Botswana and Canada. The diamond’s journey is extremely precious to De Beers, which showcases to its clients through images and videos the transformation of its 1888 Master Diamonds, from roughs through to the cutting and polishing stages.

Nalas x Kröller-Müller Museum

Jewellery brand Nalas has collaborated with the Kröller-Müller Museum in the Netherlands to launch an original art jewellery series called Shining Stars, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Trilogy of the Starry Nights’ Terrace of a Café at Night (Place du Forum), 1888, to be sold with its NFT at auction. The earrings, featuring more than 200 diamonds, was sold at Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels: Part II in October.

