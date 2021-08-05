Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Bvlgari As Its Newest Global Ambassador

The actor, film producer, author and activist Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding brand ambassador of Bvlgari to her long-list of excellent accomplishments.

Bvlgari is pleased to announce that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest outstanding personality to join its rich constellation of brand ambassadors. In her new role as the brand’s Global Ambassador, Priyanka will support the Roman high jewelry house in the amplification of its brand around the world, with a particular focus on the themes of women empowerment, diversity and inclusion.

Besides a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and recipient of the prestigious Danny Kaye Humanitarian award, she is also a Global Citizen ambassador and is involved in a number of efforts to protect children’s rights and to promote the education of girls around the world. Most recently, in response to the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 that hit her native country India, she has created a fundraiser in collaboration with the non-profit organization Give India in order to raise money for healthcare structures, medical equipment, and vaccine support. The fundraiser, which hit its initial goal of $1 million in less than two weeks, has been extended to $3 million, and Bvlgari is glad to announce that it will make a donation to offer its support to Covid relief in India.

“India holds a special place in our hearts at Bvlgari, since it doesn’t only offer us a continuous source of inspiration, but this rich, incredible land provides us with some of the most precious gems of nature to craft our creations, from jewelry to fragrances,” says Bvlgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin. “I’m beyond excited that Priyanka is joining our family. With her beauty, talent and humanitarian commitment, she is an inspiring role model for millions of woman in the world. I’m sure that together we will develop exciting projects, with a significant social impact. We already partnered in the past on another famous luxury Brand and know each other very well.”

“I have always admired and been fascinated by Bvlgari’s magnificent works of arts, so many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland. From the rare colorful gemstones used in Bvlgari’s timeless jewelry creations, to the scented flowers which become the main ingredients of its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically over our love for India and the beauty it has to offer,” says Priyanka. “At the same time, I endeavor to align myself with brands that recognize their immense social responsibility. Bvlgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work.”