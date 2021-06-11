Rippling Waters in Forevermark’s Aavanti Jewellery Collection

The new Forevermark Aavanti collection embodies a spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realise their power and make a lasting statement every day

Bearing designs that sweep around like a ripple, each piece in the Forevermark Aavanti jewellery collection symbolises a new start. The thirty-six stand-out pieces all feature a rare Forevermark diamond of 0.10, 0.18 and 0.30 carats at their centre. Set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold, the clean, circular designs are also available with the added brilliance of pavé diamonds. The collection includes rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets, which can be worn alone or together to make a bold statement.

To accompany the launch of the jewellery collection Forevermark introduces a new campaign, driven by a single belief that what the future holds can unfold from a single ripple. It stands as a powerful reminder that the moments we seize today can become the unstoppable momentum of tomorrow.

Harnessing a unique visual style, The Forevermark Avaanti campaign, titled “The First Ripple,” celebrates the power of possibility and encourages women to unleash their own ripples on the world. The campaign was brought to life by an all-female creative team, including award-winning director Vicky Lawton and photographer Anya Holdstock. Together they realised the execution of the campaign’s inspirational film and striking photography.

Nancy Liu, CEO of Forevermark expresses: “Diamonds are imbued with an energetic and unconventional spirit, and with our Forevermark Avaanti collection we have created fine jewellery that has the power, not only to celebrate those who wear it, but to inspire them to realise their inner strength. The smallest spark or idea starts with you, and the Forevermark Avaanti campaign is a reminder that you should never underestimate your potential to create an impact.”