South Korean girl group Aespa fronts the Chopard’s latest campaign.

Making their debut in 2020, the quartet is famous for their singles Next Level and Savage. Their energy and creativity managed to capture the attention of Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, Caroline Scheufele.

Of the group’s appointment, Scheufele says, “It was instantly clear that the abundant talent and joie de vivre exuded by Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning was the ideal fit for Chopard key diamond jewellery and watch collections.” For the campaign, aespa showcased the house’s main collections including the Happy Sport, the Happy Diamonds, and the Precious Lace. The group was also styled with the maison’s latest creation, the My Happy Hearts collection.

Learn more about Chopard’s latest campaign with Aespa through the video below: