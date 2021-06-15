The B Blossom collection is now available at Louis Vuitton boutiques in Indonesia

Following its global launch, B Blossom, the first collection designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director for Watches and Jewellery, has now arrived

First launched in 2019, B Blossom expands with creative variations, giving pride of place to a new interpretation of the Monogram flower. In combining strength with gentleness, audacity with refinement, like a coat of arms, Louis Vuitton’s distinctive Monogram flower is enveloped in a medley of coloured stones carefully selected for their cheerful tones. The contemporary signature Blossoms feature across unique versions of collectible bangles, while light pendants encourage layering. Earrings and ear studs light up every hour of the day like a bejewelled smile.

This year, the collection expands with creative variations, giving pride of place to a new interpretation of the iconic Monogram flower in a medley of coloured stones: onyx, malachite, opale, and agate stones. The new collection is composed of 13 new pieces in gold: bracelets, earrings, and pendants.