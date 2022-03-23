The Classics of Couture in Van Cleef and Arpels’ Ludo Bracelet

Created in 1934, the Van Cleef & Arpels Ludo bracelet celebrates the combination of couture and high jewellery.

Named after Louis Arpels’ nickname, its flexible design is as supple as a precious belt. Much like how a belt accentuates a graceful silhouette, the Ludo outlines the curve of the wrist. Enhanced with abstract shapes and Art Deco patterns, the bracelet has been renewed while remaining true to its original design. The mesh of the Ludo bracelet is delicately woven in honeycomb or brick motifs by the maison’s craftsmen to heighten the effect of a supple ribbon. The metal is then studded with precious and hard stones creating a harmonious union.