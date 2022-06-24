The Graffabulous high jewellery collection by Graff is a tour de force in design, craftsmanship and gem selection

For over half a century, Graff has been synonymous with the finest and most extraordinary gemstones. Now, for the first time, the British jeweller showcases the very heart of its legacy with an unprecedented display of the rarest stones in its new high jewellery collection, Graffabulous.

A fitting tribute to nature and the majesty of its diamonds and gems, the collection of over 80 one-of-a-kind pieces sees the use of an astounding total of 3,600 carats of diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires. This makes Graffabulous one of the greatest assemblies of gems ever featured in a single high jewellery range.

Presenting some of the most audacious pieces ever created by the house, Graff’s passion for the exceptional comes to the fore in the most sublime of gemstones selected. Procured and accumulated by Graff gemologists over the course of many years, they are deftly combined in blazing displays of bravura. From a perfect 38-carat D Flawless ExEx Type IIa cushion-cut white diamond to a rare 109-carat unheated Sri Lankan sapphire, each creation is dictated by the gems and their power to enthral. Also featured prominently are 25 awe-inspiring rings with contrasting diamond cuts that are a testament to the excellence of Graff’s craftsmanship.

Having exquisite gems at the design atelier’s disposal afforded it the opportunity to reveal the house’s true prowess in high jewellery, pushing the boundaries of Graff’s craft like never before. It took expert gem-cutters and polishers numerous hours of labour to bring each magnificent gem to life. The result: precisely cut diamonds and gemstones forged in unique designs that showcase a never-before-seen level of intricacy.

The collection’s 20 magnificent necklaces boast meticulous construction that ensures a harmonious fl ow from one gem to the next, like a rhythm of a song. Connoisseurs who loved Graff’s previous Tribal Collection of high jewellery can also expect to see an expansion of the line’s contemporary motifs. To achieve this, the technical skills of the house’s artisans were put to the test as diamonds had to be custom-cut into innovative shapes to realise the creative gemstone arrangements.

A fine example is the remarkable Sun+Moon necklace, one of Graffabulous’ key pieces, with an impressive 122.71 carats of fancy yellow pear-shaped diamonds and white diamonds of captivating uniform colour and vibrance. Constructed using sophisticated computer-aided design technology, its intricately concealed architecture beneath comprises hundreds of different elements.

Since each yellow diamond is unique in the way it is cut, a yellow gold collet was crafted for every stone. A gem-setter then positioned each diamond in its bespoke mount, creating measured lines of light and a rhythmic colour flow to guide the eye down towards the centre crescent-shaped motif accentuated by calibré-cut stones, round diamonds, and a 10.08-carat oval yellow diamond set right in the centre. This arrangement is what lends the piece its three-dimensionality and textural complexity.

Anne-Eva Geffroy, the house’s design director, describes the piece as a veritable symphony of gems: “As designers, we listen to the songs the stones are singing, focusing on the music and the rhythm. Like the ripples that emanate outwards when a stone is dropped in water, the tempo increases as the jewels graduate in size until they reach a crescendo: a central motif where the full force of these natural gemstones is concentrated.”

Of course, a collection as exceptional as this calls for an extraordinary campaign. Encompassing six chapters – each inspired by powerful women of ancient mythology, the Graffabulous story opens with The Legend of the Mermaids. The storytelling is driven by the divine beauty of natural diamonds and gems adorning the models, who are portrayed as contemporary Graff goddesses of unmatched beauty and strength.

Shot by up-and-coming French photographer, Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign stars renowned models – Vogue cover girl and the house’s new muse Grace Elizabeth, Aya Jones and Qun Ye. It is the first time that three models are featured in a single Graff campaign.

(All images: Graff)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore