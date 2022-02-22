The Spirit of Inner Truth from John Hardy’s Manah Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
22 Feb 2022
The Spirit of Inner Truth from John Hardy’s Manah Collection
Style
The Spirit of Inner Truth from John Hardy’s Manah Collection

Translating to “heart,” “feeling” or “mind,” Manah features an open- heart design on light-as-air, layer-loving chain.

The word “manah” – which translates into “heart,” “feeling” or “mind” – encompasses a spirit of self-acceptance, awareness and inner truth. John Hardy’s Manah Collection is made in reclaimed silver, 14K gold and conflict-free diamonds. With hand-rendered asymmetrical hearts, made-to-layer weaves and fluid silhouettes made by hand, the pieces are made with love for all. Each cast heart retains the free gestural ethos of its original sketch, so no two are exactly alike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Hardy (@johnhardyjewelry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Hardy (@johnhardyjewelry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Hardy (@johnhardyjewelry)

john hardy Jewellery Manah Collection

Trending Reads

Claudia Rindiantika
Jewellery

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.