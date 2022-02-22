The Spirit of Inner Truth from John Hardy’s Manah Collection

Translating to “heart,” “feeling” or “mind,” Manah features an open- heart design on light-as-air, layer-loving chain.

The word “manah” – which translates into “heart,” “feeling” or “mind” – encompasses a spirit of self-acceptance, awareness and inner truth. John Hardy’s Manah Collection is made in reclaimed silver, 14K gold and conflict-free diamonds. With hand-rendered asymmetrical hearts, made-to-layer weaves and fluid silhouettes made by hand, the pieces are made with love for all. Each cast heart retains the free gestural ethos of its original sketch, so no two are exactly alike.

