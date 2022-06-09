Tiffany & Co Launches Botanica: Blue Book 2022, Featuring a Line of Floral-Inspired Jewels

The next chapter of Tiffany & Co.’s latest high jewellery collection, Botanica: Blue Book 2022, will be debuting in London this June — introducing new creations that draw from a heritage of floral-inspired jewels. Prestige gets a sneak peak.

Being launched by Tiffany & Co. with three product drops throughout the year (Spring, Summer, and Fall) — Botanica’s “Summer” collection to be launched this month is anchored by three core themes: Queen Anne’s Lace, Painted Blossom, and the visionary designs of Jean Schlumberger.

“The Blue Book 2022 designs for Summer reveal an unexpected side of the collection ethos that captures the spirit of the season’s vibrant blooms while paying homage to our heritage,” says Victoria Reynolds, Chief Gemologist at Tiffany & Co. “We’ve taken important Louis Comfort Tiffany designs – as well as species that appear in designs from The Tiffany Archives, such as irises, poppies and tulips – and reinvented them for today’s clients. The palette of unenhanced emeralds and sapphires, perfectly matched aquamarine suites, fancy intense yellow diamonds and more, recalls the jewel tones of summer botanicals.”

Tiffany & Co. CEO Anthony Ledru adds: “The Summer debut of Blue Book 2022 features designs that are emblematic of our House’s extraordinary savoir-faire, as well as our relentless pursuit of innovation. At its core, Botanica is a contemporary expression of our high jewellery heritage. The Summer unveiling features designs that offer modernised interpretations of archival Tiffany & Co. motifs.”

The Queen Anne’s Lace theme of Blue Book 2022 draws from archival Louis Comfort Tiffany hair ornaments evoking the wildflower. The reimagined Queen Anne’s Lace designs that are featured in Botanica are defined by elaborate diamond florets, emerald-cut coloured gemstones and, on the underside, baskets of fine platinum wires that form the settings. Timeless yet remarkably innovative, elegant yet intricate, the new Queen Anne’s Lace designs are lavish expressions of the House’s heritage.

The brooches from the Painted Blossom theme are sculptural jewels that transform irises, poppies and tulips — flowers that inspired archival Tiffany & Co. designs — into cutting-edge works of art. The use of innovative, labour-intensive enameling techniques on the brooches’ hand-molded petals modernises these heritage blooms. On the iris brooch, master Tiffany & Co. artisans custom cut yellow diamonds to accent the stem. A feat of complex craftsmanship rarely achieved by even the most accomplished jewellers, the custom-cut yellow diamonds offer a subtle yet striking detail.

Jean Schlumberger’s naturalistic evocations are reworked with new and unexpected gemstone combinations for the Summer Blue Book collection. His Hedges and Row necklace, a signature Jean Schlumberger design, features a grandiose layout of yellow beryls and turquoise, while designs such as his enamel bangles feature vibrant hues and diamond foliage elements.

This June’s “Summer” instalment follows the debut of Botanica: Blue Book 2022 (Spring) in Miami in April. Similarly, this collection celebrated the timeless beauty of flora, re-envisioning motifs from Tiffany’s heritage. The result is a stunning collection of 90 contemporary high jewellery designs showcasing the world’s finest diamonds and coloured gemstones, with everything from orchids and dandelions to wisterias and thistles re-emerging as innovative, transformable jewels.

Jean Schlumberger’s opulent interpretations of flora also beautifully complement the new Blue Book designs. Each rebellious bloom is part of an otherworldly garden of jewels and a breathtaking display of exceptional craftsmanship.

Of the many transformable designs in the Spring chapter of Botanica, the dandelion-inspired necklace that can be worn as five unique styles is the most versatile. With two interchangeable pendants, a baguette diamond choker and a long diamond chain, the necklace features innovative mechanisms that allow it to transform with ease.

Juxtaposing common floral species with rare and exotic ones, the orchid is a significant motif of Botanica. Evolving G. Paulding Farnham’s orchid brooches that he created for Tiffany’s display at the 1889 Paris Exposition Universelle, the reinspired orchid designs are sculptural and remarkably realistic. On one transformable brooch, an artisan manipulated platinum to replicate an orchid petal’s delicate curves, illuminating each with a mosaic of round rose-cut, modified rose-cut and round brilliant diamonds, and then accenting them with “brushstrokes” of 18k yellow gold. Another theme, the thistle, takes form as intricate jewels with an elegant texture. Artisans set trillion-cut gemstones by hand at precise angles, and as close together as possible, to mimic the spiky texture of thistles.

Jean Schlumberger’s floral-inspired creations were reimagined with unexpected gemstone combinations, offering new takes on the legendary designer’s spectacular naturalistic motifs that have been a source of wonder at Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries. Brought to life for the first time from a sketch that the designer once considered for the Tiffany Diamond, Jean Schlumberger’s Fleurage bracelet is set with a mesmerising over 48-carat cushion-cut aquamarine, artfully framed by diamond flower petals. In addition to the Fleurage bracelet, Botanica features Jean Schlumberger designs such as his Flowers and Leaves or Feuillage necklaces. These exceptional creations are defined by their bold dimensionality and use of important Tiffany & Co. “legacy gemstones” (introduced by the jeweller to the world) such as tanzanite.

The final chapter of Botanica (Fall) will be launched in China later this year. To find out more, visit tiffany.com.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Thailand