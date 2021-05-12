Tiffany & Co. debuts its first engagement ring for men

As the fashion world becomes increasingly gender-fluid, the jewellery universe has also been reconsidering the traditional codes governing masculinity. j=Just take a look at the men’s catalogues of grandes maisons like Cartier and Boucheron.

That sentiment is also echoed in Tiffany & Co.. In 2019, it launched a line for the gents, which includes necklaces, pendants, bracelets, rings, watches, bar accessories, homewares and games. Now — and for the first time in the New York jeweller’s history — there’s a collection of engagement rings for grooms-to-be.

Dubbed “The Charles Tiffany Setting” after founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, the rings deviate from traditional wedding bands with a contemporary signet silhouette and a striking diamond centre set in thick platinum or titanium bands.

The first release offers two different cuts, round brilliant and emerald diamonds, in up to 5 carats. The pieces with a round brilliant diamond feature a streamlined knife-edge band inspired by the iconic Tiffany Setting, while the styles with an emerald-cut diamond boast architectural beveled edges. Like all the diamonds at Tiffany, the sparklers in the collection come with a certificate that the stone’s exact source, as well as where it was cut, polished, graded, quality assured and set.

“The Charles Tiffany Setting honours the jeweller’s long-standing legacy in love and inclusivity, paving the way for new traditions to celebrate our unique love stories and honour our most cherished commitments to one another,” said Tiffany in the announcement. Will he say yes?

