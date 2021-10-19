Tiffany & Co. Shows Its Statement Silhouettes on Atlas X Collection

A bold collection that showcase powerful angles, clean lines, and statement silhouettes that are united with graphic simplicity

Inspired by the Roman numerals on the famous clock at the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store, Atlas X is a bold update to the Atlas collection launched in 1995. The Atlas X line is about making your mark in time. Crafted from 18k gold, sterling silver and pavé diamonds, the pieces showcase powerful angles, clean lines and statement silhouettes that are united with graphic simplicity.