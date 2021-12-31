Van Cleef and Arpels showcases the Constellations on Its Latest Zodiaque Collection

Enthralled by the spectacle of celestial bodies and the heavenly vault, Van Cleef & Arpels honours these natural phenomena with two jewellery sets that recreate the symbolism of the constellations.
Through its first ever Zodiaque medals, Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates its rich heritage. Crafted from intricately polished yellow gold, the pieces are adorned on both sides with depictions and dates of the signs of the Zodiac, in a subtle interplay of relief.
