Van Cleef and Arpels showcases the Constellations on Its Latest Zodiaque Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
31 Dec 2021
Style
Enthralled by the spectacle of celestial bodies and the heavenly vault, Van Cleef & Arpels honours these natural phenomena with two jewellery sets that recreate the symbolism of the constellations.

Through its first ever Zodiaque medals, Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates its rich heritage. Crafted from intricately polished yellow gold, the pieces are adorned on both sides with depictions and dates of the signs of the Zodiac, in a subtle interplay of relief.

 

 

 

Van Cleef and Arpels Zodiaque Jewellery

Claudia Rindiantika
Jewellery

